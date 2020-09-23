About
Film about Priest’s Large Family Made in the Volyn Diocese of the UOC

There are 14 children in the priest's family
Pravmir.com team | 23 September 2020
Film about Priest’s Large Family Made in the Volyn Diocese of the UOC

The film, called “The Story of One Love”, is about the life of the large family of Archpriest Andrew Dziuba and his Presbytera Helen was made in the Volyn Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, reports Pravoslavna.volyn.ua.

“The life of this family is amazing, because 14 children were born and are being brought up here. The family is an example of courage, strong faith in God and correct life,” the report says.

The large family lives in the village of Lyubyaz, in the Volyn region. Archpriest Andrew has been serving in the local church for 16 years.

In the film, the priest and his wife talk about how they met each other, the difficulties of the first years of family life, and about joys and difficulties of having many children.

Priest Stepan Yarema became the initiator of the film. The shooting took place with the blessing of Archbishop Nathaniel of Volyn and Lutsk and with the support of Archpriest Pyotr Bazyuk, Chairman of the diocesan Department for Family Affairs.

