Yaroslavl, January 11, Interfax - The day without abortions is held on Wednesday in the Yaroslavl Region on the initiative of the diocese and regional healthcare departments.

“Today abortions will be banned in all state medical institutions of the Yaroslavl Region, events against killing babies in mother’s womb and protecting values of motherhood are planned,” press service of the Yaroslavl Metropolia reports.

The action is held to “commemorate the Bethlehem babies killed by King Herod who wanted to kill the Divine Infant.”

Its organizers call private clinics to join the day of abortion ban.